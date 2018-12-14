Russian Military Satellite Meridian to Be Launched in Early 2019 - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian military satellite Meridian will be launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the first quarter of 2019, a source in the aerospace industry told Sputnik.

"The spacecraft is expected to be brought to Plesetsk in the coming months. After this, it will be prepared for the launch and will be brought to the orbit by the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with the Fregat booster, which is scheduled for early 2019," the source said.

Meanwhile, an article has been published on the Russian public procurement website announcing a tender for transporting Meridian to the Cosmodrome. The cost of works under the tender is 12.75 million rubles ($190,000).

Meridian is built by the ISS-Reshetnev Company for the Defense Ministry.

In 2016, the company said that the military had commissioned four satellites.