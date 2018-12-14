Russian Military Detected 16 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian authorities have spotted 16 foreign aircraft carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border in the course of the past week, a weekly infographic published by the Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

Russian jets have been scrambled twice over the past week to intercept the foreign planes preventing them from crossing into the Russian airspace, according to the newspaper.

© RIA Novosti . Ruslan Krivobok Russia Detected 17 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

There had been no trespasses, the data showed.

This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border.Earlier, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that seventeen foreign aircraft have been spotted at the beginning of this month.