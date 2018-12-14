Russian Military Detected 16 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

Russian jets have been scrambled twice over the past week to intercept the foreign planes preventing them from crossing into the Russian airspace, according to the newspaper.
READ MORE: Russia Detected 14 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week
This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border.Earlier, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that seventeen foreign aircraft have been spotted at the beginning of this month.
All comments
Show new comments (0)