08:30 GMT +313 December 2018
    The Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers

    Maduro Says Visits of Foreign Military Aircraft to Continue Amid Tu-160 Arrival

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Military & Intelligence
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said foreign military aircraft will continue arriving in the South American country in the coming months amid the visit of Russian planes to Venezuela.

    On Monday, two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers, an An-124 military transport aircraft and an Il-62 plane landed in Venezuela. The Russian planes conducted interoperability drills with the Venezuelan Air Force this week.

    "The planes arrive and they will arrive in the coming months," Maduro told a press conference which was broadcast on his Twitter page.

    The Russian Air Force will receive no less than 50 new Tu-160 (Blackjack) heavy strategic bombers
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Pompeo's Remarks About Russia Sending Strategic Bombers to Venezuela 'Unprofessional and Unacceptable' - Moscow
    The arrival of Russia's planes was in line with bilateral cooperation programs, Maduro added.

    The Venezuelan president also commented on the criticism about the visit of the Russian aircraft in Venezuela on the part of Colombian President Ivan Duque, who suggested that the move was unfriendly. Maduro argued that "having mercenary camps inside a country, like those in Colombia, is unfriendly."

    Meanwhile, the Organization of American States (OAS) has expressed its concern over the presence of Russian military aircraft in Venezuela.

    "The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) takes note with the greatest concern of the news coming from Venezuela about the possibility that aircraft capable of using nuclear weapons from Russia are in its territory," the OAS said in a statement.

    The alliance suggested that the presence of the Russian military aircraft in Venezuela violated the South American country’s law because it had not been approved by its lawmakers.

    Moreover, the arrival of the Russian aircraft violated international law because Venezuela was a side to the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean which banned the receipt, storage or possession of nuclear weapons on its territory, the OAS claimed.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan FM Says Pompeo's Reaction to Russian Aircraft Arrival 'Cynical'

    The arrival of the Russian military aircraft to Venezuela has also been criticized by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo who referred to Moscow and Caracas as "two corrupt governments squandering public funds, and squelching liberty and freedom while their people suffer."

    The Russian Foreign Ministry's commented on Pompeo's remarks by calling them unacceptable and absolutely unprofessional.

