Russian Law Enforcement Equipment With Advanced ShAK-12 Assault Rifles Underway

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The equipment of the Russian law enforcement with the advanced ShAK-12 assault rifles, which US media call super guns, is underway, Yury Amelin, the representative of the Russian TsKIB SOO small arms design bureau which is part of the Rostec state defence contractor, told Sputnik.

"The deliveries to the law enforcement are underway. ShAK is rather peculiar equipment, it is not designed for mass use even inside special ops units. We receive orders, we implement them under the state defence procurement program but [the assault rifles] were not intended to be manufactured in large volumes," Amelin said.

© Wikipedia/ Macaque123 ASh-12 Bullpup assault rifle

On December 5, the US National Interest defence news magazine reported that the Russian special forces were getting ShAK-12 — the advanced version of the Ash-12.7 heavy assault rifle — calling it a super gun.

READ MORE: India's Defense Team to Visit Russia to Finalize AK-103 Assault Rifle Deal

ShAK-12 was for the first time displayed at the DefexpoIndia-2018 defence industry show. The assault rifle uses 12,7х55 mm rounds and is effective for close-quarters combat.