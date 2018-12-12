WATCH MiG-35 Performing Vertical Take Off, Manoeuvres in Air

The MiG-35 is a highly versatile 4++ generation jet that’s capable of both deterring aerial aggression and launching airstrikes on ground targets. It successfully completed factory trials at the end of 2017 and is now being tested by the Russian Air Force.

Russian TV Chanel Zvezda has published several videos of a MiG-35 in action. The first video features the jet performing a take-off from a short runway and subsequently making a rapid ascent going almost vertically from the ground using its afterburners. MiG-35 has a thrust-to-weight ratio of 1.03, meaning its engines are so powerful they can easily lift a fully loaded plane into the air.

In another video, shot from the ramp of a cargo plane, two MiG-35s can be seen showing off their incredible manoeuvrability in the air, with one of them being loaded with four 500 kilograms bombs and the other with 6 missiles.

The MiG-35 is an offspring of the MiG-29 jet, but has improved avionics and weapons systems. The aircraft also received precision-guided targeting capability as well as optical locator system that give it the ability to detect and track aerial objects (such as enemy aircraft or drones) without relying on intel from ground-based radars.