Russian Pacific Fleet's Pilots Completed Over 7,600 Flying Hours in 2018

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Naval aviation pilots of the Russian Pacific Fleet have completed more than 7,600 flying hours in 2018, having carried out about 30 exercises, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky said on Monday.

"During the academic year pilots of the Pacific Fleet naval aviation have carried out over 300 flying missions, with the Pacific Fleet's pilots' flying hours having totaled over 7,600 hours, exceeding considerably last year's figure," Voskresensky said.

He added that since the beginning of the year the Pacific Fleet pilots have conducted 14 tactical and 12 special tactical exercises, including several tactical exercises with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

WATCH: Russian Jet Intercepts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea

According to Voskresensky, all the events that were held throughout the academic year have been positively assessed.