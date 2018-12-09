Czech President: Arms Race to Start if Deals Like INF Abandoned

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (Sputnik) - Czech President Milos Zeman believes that there is a solution for the Russian-US standoff around the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"If there are technical characteristics of these missiles that violate this agreement either from the Russian or from the US side, it’s very simple to show these characteristics and agree. Of course, I want all agreements to exist, because without these agreements there will be an arms race," Milos Zeman told the Vesti Nedeli show on Russia's NTV broadcaster.

The statement comes after US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the United States would suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty in 60 days unless Russia returned to full compliance with the agreement.

Russia, on its part, has denied the allegations and, in response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Friday that Washington's claims that Moscow has breached the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty were groundless, as tests of the Russian 9M729 missile system were carried for a range that is not banned under the treaty.

He also stated that Moscow proposed to discuss the issue at NATO-Russia council, but the US blocked the initiative.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States. The agreement obligated the parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles whose ranges are between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (from 311 to 3,317 miles).