South Korea Approves $300 Mln Deal to Buy US Missiles for Aegis System

The decision was made on Friday at a meeting of the defence ministry's procurement committee.
The SM-2 missiles were developed to provide air and cruise missile defence as part of the Aegis combat system.
READ MORE: Such a Deal: South Korean Companies Probed for Ripping Off US Military
In addition, the committee also approved the granting of the Hanhwa Corporation (Hanwha) the right to manufacture 230-millimetre calibre missiles for multiple-launch rocket systems.
There are no reports pertaining to the next inter-Korean summit; however, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and President of the Presidium of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam held a meeting in Mexico last week.
