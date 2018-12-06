Register
13:41 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A shipwrecked Norwegian navy frigate KNM Helge Ingstad is seen in this Norwegian Coastal Administration handout picture in Oygarden, Norway, November 13, 2018

    Ex-Norwegian Official Slams Sunken Frigate Probe as 'Smokescreen' Hiding Facts

    © REUTERS / Jakob Ostheim/Norwegian Coastal Administration
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    240

    A formal investigation into the expensive Norwegian frigate KMN Helge Ingstad, which sank while formally still under NATO's command, has failed to identify the causes of the recent years' most serious catastrophe in the Norwegian Navy, prompting severe criticism from an old seadog.

    Eivind Sanden Vågslid, a former top official at Norway's state maritime directorate and a long-standing member of the UN's International Maritime Organsation (IMO) has unleashed scorching criticism against the preliminary report on last month's collision, which resulted in the near-sinking of the frigate KNM Helge Ingstad.

    In a lengthy opinion piece Vågslid penned for national broadcaster NRK, he stressed that the report only "fuelled ongoing speculations", calling on the investigators to issue an "updated and improved" report instead of the recent one, which he called "thin soup", as soon as possible.

    While suggesting human error and ruling out technical problems on board the warship, the report nevertheless failed to correctly address the issue of responsibility, Vågslid wrote, describing it as a "smokescreen" with no conclusions.

    While the report called the accident a complex problem, going so far as to claim that no single factor can be identified as the reason for the collision between the frigate returning from NATO drills and a fully laden oil taker in the early hours of November 8. Vågslid strongly disagreed, claiming that the report exaggerated the role of the tanker and downplayed that of the frigate and its crew.

    "The reason [for the collision] was negligent navigation of the frigate, there is no doubt about that", Vågslid wrote, calling the collision an "embarrassing affair" for the Norwegian Navy. By his own admission, he was both surprised and disappointed over the accident and the way it was handled.

    READ MORE: Norway Discovers 'Dramatic' Safety Errors on Sunken Frigate, Its Peers

    Vågslid cited fundamental navigational regulations that oblige vessels to always turn starboard (to the right) when attempting to avoid a crash.

    "Turning to the left is a major and grave mistake which no one on the bridge ever shall make", the retired maritime director wrote, stressing that the accident investigation commission should have highlighted this error immediately.

    Vågslid wrote that the frigate should have reduced its speed and never turned left in the first place. Instead, the crew proceeded to sail south at about 17-18 knots and turned port (to the left).

    The seven crew members on the bridge (which is a violation of the regulations per se), including an American, whose role hasn't been clarified yet, reportedly mistook the large tanker for part of the oil terminal itself, which it had just left.

    Vågslid didn't buy the crew's explanation that they swung left to avoid colliding with a stationary object.

    "Normal navigational instruments would have given them a very good picture that they were several hundred metres from land," Vågslid wrote.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Journo Blames Frigate's 'Amateurish' Loss on Women, PC Culture

    The accident investigation commission is yet to comment on Vågslid's criticism. The collision is also being investigated by local police. Norwegian defence officials have remained mostly silent, despite launching an investigation of their own. Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen has been criticised for complaining about the media coverage of the recent years' biggest accident inolving the Norwegian Navy by claiming the press have been asking too many questions.

    ​Meanwhile, the KMN Helge Ingstad will remain lying on its side half-submerged in a shallow bay at least until Christmas, as harsh weather conditions impede the salvaging operation, NRK reported.

    The 134-metre-long Helge Ingstad collided with the Maltese-flagged tanker TS Sola when returning from the Trident Juncture NATO drills. Most of its expensive equipment is believed to have suffered considerable damage from saltwater.

    Related:

    Norway Still in the Dark About What Led to Frigate Collision
    'Unfortunate': Norwegian Ship Salvaging Sunken Frigate Runs Into Pleasure Boat
    Tags:
    frigate, shipwreck, KMN Helge Ingstad, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse