US Marines Launch Search and Rescue Effort After Two Planes Crash Near Japan

The US Marine Corps initiated a search and rescue operation near Japan early Thursday morning local time following an accident involving an F/A-18 that was conducting an aerial refuel from a KC-130. Both aircraft crashed into the sea, according to reports.

An F/A-18 fighter aircraft attempting to replenish its fuel supply crashed with two servicemembers aboard during the refueling accident. The C-130 tanker, carrying five individuals, crashed as well, CBS reported, citing the US Marines.

"Search and rescue operations continue for US Marine Corps aircraft that were involved in a mishap off of the coast of Japan around 2:00 a.m. Dec. 6," the Marines said in a statement.

The pair of aircraft had taken off from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and were involved in "regularly scheduled training when the mishap occurred," according to the service branch.

Japanese aircraft and personnel are involved in the search and rescue operation as well.