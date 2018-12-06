Register
01:22 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    Pentagon Has World’s Biggest Carbon ‘Bootprint’ - Activist

    © AP Photo /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    150

    The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and scientists from across the US government have sounded the alarm again in recent weeks with new reports about the dangers and potential ramifications of changing temperatures and rising sea levels.

    On Wednesday, By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik was joined by Bruce Gagnon, coordinator with Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, to discuss the intersection of the climate and the Pentagon, one of the world's largest organizations.

    ​"The Pentagon, the US military, has the largest carbon ‘bootprint' on the entire planet of any institution," Gagnon, a US military veteran, said. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, the American military churns through more than 100 million barrels of oil each year to fuel aircraft, ships and vehicles.

    "When the Kyoto Protocols were first signed, the US refused to sign them unless the Pentagon was excluded from measurement [and] from reporting. The US wants to hide, wants to keep silent, keep quiet. The elephant in the middle of the room is the US military's massive contribution to global warming."

    In December of 1997, representatives from more than 150 nations convened in Kyoto, Japan, where they ironed out the first international agreement on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with a special focus on carbon dioxide. The final agreement had signatures from 37 of the participating nations and the European Community, an EU organization that promoted economic integration on the continent before being fully absorbed into the bloc, according to Japan Times. The goal was to slash the emissions of six greenhouse gasses by 5 percent by 2012. Though the US never ratified the Kyoto Protocol, the final agreement provided that signatory militaries did not have to disclose their carbon emissions.

    Nevertheless, US researchers have found ways to estimate the military's impact. "Military activity to protect international oil trade is a direct production component for importing foreign oil — as necessary for imports as are pipelines and supertankers," researchers Adam Liska and Richard Perrin from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln wrote in a 2010 study.

    Servicemen of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walk by tanks that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Andreea Alexandru
    'Unchecked Waste, Fraud & Abuse': Americans Berate Pentagon Over Failed Audit

    "Our conservative estimate of emissions from military security alone raises the greenhouse gas intensity of gas derived from imported Middle Eastern oil by 8 to 18 percent," the pair said.

    But this doesn't quite measure the sum total of greenhouse gases generated by military activity. "It is difficult to calculate the exact responsibility of the world's military forces for greenhouse gas emissions," the New Internationalist reported in 2015.

    "What we need to be talking about is converting the US military, the endless war machine," Gagnon told Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Allies France, Poland Eager to Help Turkey Bypass Pentagon Chopper Engine Ban
    Pentagon, US Congress Seek Alternatives to Russia's S-400 for Turkey - Spokesman
    Pentagon Report Questions US' Own Legal Justification for Staying in Syria
    Polish Defense Minister Discusses ‘Fort Trump’ at Pentagon
    Pentagon Details Its Own Accounting Flaws After Failing First-Ever Full Audit
    Tags:
    greenhouse emissions, carbon, Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse