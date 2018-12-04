Russia Begins Sea Trials of Ballistic Missile Sub, Orders Up Two More (PHOTOS)

While three boats of the class are already in service, the two new boats will be of the upgraded Borey-A class, RT notes, of which the Defense Ministry ordered four more earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the newest upgraded Borey-class sub, Knyaz' Vladimir ("Prince Vladimir"), named after the Grand Prince of Kiev who converted to Christianity in 988 AD, bringing the Slavic world into the religion, put to sea for the very first time on November 28.
The Prince Vladimir Project 955A Borei-A submarine went to sea on Nov 28 for the first time for factory tests.https://t.co/HbQsWDItfy pic.twitter.com/jcpD4M3xqr— Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 1, 2018
Russia isn't the only country expanding its ballistic missile submarine fleet. The US Navy is in the process of planning the 12-ship class of Columbia submarines it intends to replace its aging Ohio-class fleet with, and both India and South Korea launched their first ballistic missile submarines earlier this year.
