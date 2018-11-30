Three New Russian Military Satellites Successfully Reach Orbit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Briz-KM upper stage of the Rokot launch vehicle brought three new Russian military satellites to the orbit, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The light-class carrier rocket Rokot, which lifted off from the state cosmodrome Plesetsk in Arkhangelsk Region today on November 30, at 05:27 a.m. Moscow time [02:27 GMT], successfully brought three satellites to the desired orbit for the Russian Defense Ministry," the press service said in a statement.

The upper stage and the cluster of satellites separated at 05:33 a.m. Moscow time.

Earlier, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Rokot launch vehicle, carrying a cluster of military satellites lifted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

"On Friday, November 30, at 05:27 Moscow time [03:27 GMT], a combat unit of the space branch of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully carried out the launch of the Rokot light carrier rocket, carrying a cluster of spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, from the launchpad 3 of platform 133 of the state cosmodrome Plesetsk in the Arkhangelsk Region," the press service said in a statement.

READ MORE: Roscosmos to Enter Internet of Things With Marathon Satellite System — Report

The rocket lifted off from Plesetsk for the first time in 2000. Since then, 29 launches of the rocked have brought to space over 70 spacecraft.