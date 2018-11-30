Three New Russian Military Satellites Successfully Reach Orbit

"The light-class carrier rocket Rokot, which lifted off from the state cosmodrome Plesetsk in Arkhangelsk Region today on November 30, at 05:27 a.m. Moscow time [02:27 GMT], successfully brought three satellites to the desired orbit for the Russian Defense Ministry," the press service said in a statement.
Earlier, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Rokot launch vehicle, carrying a cluster of military satellites lifted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.
"On Friday, November 30, at 05:27 Moscow time [03:27 GMT], a combat unit of the space branch of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully carried out the launch of the Rokot light carrier rocket, carrying a cluster of spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, from the launchpad 3 of platform 133 of the state cosmodrome Plesetsk in the Arkhangelsk Region," the press service said in a statement.
READ MORE: Roscosmos to Enter Internet of Things With Marathon Satellite System — Report
The rocket lifted off from Plesetsk for the first time in 2000. Since then, 29 launches of the rocked have brought to space over 70 spacecraft.
All comments
Show new comments (0)