Russia Detected 14 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has spotted 14 foreign reconnaissance aircraft near the border over the past week, an infographic published by the Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

Russian fighter jets have been scrambled three times over the past seven days to prevent foreign planes from entering the Russian airspace, according to the newspaper.

© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn Russia Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Aircraft Near Border Over Past Week

There had been no trespasses, the data also showed.

This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border. Previously, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that seventeen foreign aircraft have been spotted at the beginning of this month.