US Company Receives Hefty Fine for Selling Technologies to S-400 Creators

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced an $87,507 settlement with Cobham Holdings, Inc. for selling components to a company that made S-400 air defence systems.

According to information published on the US Treasury Department's official page, Cobham’s subsidiary Metelics came under fire for 'three apparent violations of the Ukraine Related Sanctions Regulations'.

The apparent violations happened from 31 July 2014 to 15 January 2015, when Metelics 'subsequently shipped the samples in two separate shipments' to Almaz-Antey Telecommunications, despite the fact that its parent company, JTC Almaz-Antey, head been added to the OFAC List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (the 'SDN List') two weeks before the shipment.

The Treasury Department stated that the shipment included silicon diode switches and switch limiters that were delivered via Metelics distributor in Canada.

Metelics was Cobham’s subsidiary company until 14 December 2015, developing supplies and supporting aerospace and defence systems.

Almaz-Antey Telecommunications is the parent company of an association of Russian manufacturers of broadcasting equipment. A 51 percent share of the company is owned by JTC Almaz-Antey, which produces S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. JTC Almaz-Antey has been on the SDN List since July 2014.