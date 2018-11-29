Russia’s Undersea Fleet Poses 'Real Threat' to US – Navy Vice Admiral

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia's underwater fleet poses a serious threat to the United States, US Navy Second Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis said on Wednesday.

“The Russian undersea threat is a real threat. They are very competent, very operative,” Lewis said during remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC.

Lewis emphasized that the Navy's Second Fleet is ready to face this threat and has re-established its submarine group. “We are in a lockstep from the standpoint of mission focus,” he said.

The Second Fleet was created in 1950 and played an important role in the confrontation with the Soviet Union during the Cold War. In 2011, under President Barack Obama, it was disbanded as part of cost-cutting measures. The fleet was reactivated earlier this year.