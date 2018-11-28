Register
28 November 2018
    An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, U.S. on May 6, 2017

    Washington Approves Sale of 10 Apache Attack Helicopters to Egypt for $1Bln

    © REUTERS / Jorge Intriago/Courtesy Air National Guard
    Military & Intelligence
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government has given the go-ahead to sell ten Boeing Apache ground-support attack helicopters to Egypt for $1 billion, the Department of State said in an announcement.

    "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of ten (10) AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters for an estimated cost of $1.0 billion," the announcement said on Tuesday.

    Apache Helicopter Display at Royal International Air Tattoo 2014
    © Flickr/ UK Ministry of Defence / Cpl Neil Bryden RAF
    India Requests New Apache Helicopters to Protect Border with China, Pakistan
    The State Department has also approved the determination of a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of 46,000 M831A1 and M865 rounds and 10,000 APFSDS-T rounds for an estimated cost of $201 million.

    READ MORE: US Army Orders Emergency Fix on Apache Chopper's Rotor Blades

    Earlier this year, the US government has approved the sale of six Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters complete with weapon systems and support equipment worth $930 million to the Indian military.

