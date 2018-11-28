Washington Approves Sale of 10 Apache Attack Helicopters to Egypt for $1Bln

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of ten (10) AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters for an estimated cost of $1.0 billion," the announcement said on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the US government has approved the sale of six Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters complete with weapon systems and support equipment worth $930 million to the Indian military.
