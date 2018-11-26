Iran to Commission Three New Destroyers, New Class Sub – Admiral

In recent years, the Iranian Navy has increased its presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect ships and oil tankers from pirates.

Three new destroyers will soon join the Iranian Navy, the news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, citing Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

According to Khanzadi, the Sahand and the Dena will be deployed to the country’s southern waters, while the Damavand will be sent to the Northern Fleet.

© AFP 2018 / EBRAHIM NOROOZI / Jamejamonline Iran’s Navy Assembles Near Mouth of Persian Gulf, US ‘Monitoring it Closely’

All the deployments are slated to be complete within the next four months.

“Big mission”

The Sahand, which can carry anti-mine helicopters, is scheduled to take up active duty with the Southern Fleet during a ceremony marking Navy Day later this week.

“Today, the Sahand was nominated for a big mission,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi said, adding that the Damavand would be floated following an overhaul to install improved propulsion, stability, and maneuvering capability.

The Dena, the last to enter service, is currently being armed and equipped, Khanzadi said.

He added that the Fateh, a new-class of submarine boasting advanced and domestically developed technology, slated to enter service next week, “is going to surprise enemies upon inauguration.”

Iran, which in recent years has seriously upgraded its military potential, attaining self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware, insists that its military poses no threat to other countries and is merely based on the doctrine of deterrence.