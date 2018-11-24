WATCH Two Russian Su-57 Conduct Synchronized Landing

The video was filmed from aboard another aircraft, an Antonov An-12 transport plane that was flying alongside the experimental stealth fighters and observing their performance both during the flight and during the landing.

A new video featuring a pair of Sukhoi Su-57 performing a synchronized landing was recently released by Zvezda TV channel, a television network operated by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The planes can be seen making a final approach and landing on the runway, deploying drogue parachutes shortly after they touch the ground.

The footage was recorded from aboard the An-12 turboprop transport aircraft that was flying above the descending fighter jets.

Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth multirole jet fighter which is currently undergoing testing before being adopted by the Russian military.