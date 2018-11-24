WATCH Russian S-300 Missile Systems Put on Alert

S-300 missile systems are capable of destroying aerodynamic targets at a distance of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) and ballistic targets at a range of about 40 kilometers (25 miles). The S-300's detection range stands at 300 kilometers (186 miles).

The Russian news network Zvezda has published a video of putting the S-300PM Favorit surface-to-air missile systems on combat alert during drills in Russia's Southern Military District.

The war games were conducted near the city of Rostov, where S-300 crews destroyed a total of 20 simulated enemy targets during missile attacks.

Additionally, the servicemen implemented an array of tasks related to several position changes and an evacuation of the launcher from the position area with the help of a tow truck.

The S-300 systems are designed to protect major industrial and administrative facilities, as well as military bases and command posts from aerial attacks. An S-300 division typically consists of 12 vehicles, with one of them serving as a command post designating targets to the other 11 S-300s.