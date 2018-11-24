Register
01:47 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Underwater launch of a Trident ballistic missile from a submarine

    US Navy Develops Underwater-Launched Hypersonic Missile and Tactical Nukes

    © East News / Everett Collection
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5119

    All this to catch up with rapidly developing Russian advanced missile capabilities.

    The US Navy is developing a hypersonic weapon able to launch from underwater to be used in a Prompt Global Strike program, according to US Navy Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe.

    The weapon is being developed within US Navy's Strategic Systems Program (SSP), which is normally tasked with developing nuclear weapons.

    Speaking at the annual Naval Submarine League symposium earlier this month, Wolfe explained that the US seeks the goal of being able to hit any target around the globe at any given moment within a time span of one hour. To do so, they need a hypersonic weapon with a booster that can be launched from any platform.

    Microchip
    © Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
    Indian Techies Develop Country’s First Microprocessor for Strategic Systems
    And by "any" they mean they don't really know where they would launch it from. Possible variants of the weapon include types launched from surface ships and submarines. Therefore, the development team uses the most stringent requirement: underwater launch from a submarine.

    "From a Navy perspective, we're developing the booster that our hypersonic glide body will go on, and we're doing it though in such a way that we're taking the most stringent requirement — which is underwater launch — and so as we develop it we will do it in such a way that as the bigger Navy comes through what platform or platforms they actually want to deploy this on, the launcher and the glide body will be able to survive any of those environments," Wolfe said.

    According to the admiral, the future missile will not only be used by the Navy, but by all other branches of the military, too.

    "It will be for all the services as they figure out what platform they want to go deploy a capability like this on," Wolfe said.

    Wolfe also announced that SSP has received an order to develop tactical nuclear weapons in order to catch up with Russia's recently announced advanced missile systems.

    The "low-yield" nuclear weapons "will be a direct counter to what Russia believes they've got to date that we do not have," Wolfe said. "We will have that capability in direct response to Russia."

    According to the admiral, SSP will simply reuse its old W76 nuclear warhead program from the 1970s. The reason why Washington decided to blow off the dust from such an old invention is that the US is banned from testing new nuclear weapons, and most components for the W76 were already tested prior to the international ban.

    "We just about tested everything that we need to test at one point or another for that program (W76), which is what gives us the confidence that when we go to do these, the system will work," Wolfe said. "We don't need to go do a test with this; we've got all the right models from all the years of operating the 76 and the 76-1, which we're deploying now."

    China Navy
    © AP Photo/ Guang Niu, Pool
    China Building More Nuclear Attack Subs Than US Knew About - Report
    "We are 100 percent confident that when we put those out there, they're going to work as designed," he added.

    However, the problem the US military is having isn't the warhead, it's the carrier missile. The old Trident D5 missiles are no longer being produced, and since the US continues to periodically test D5s to check if they are still reliable, they will sooner or later run out of the missiles, Wolfe acknowledged.

    To tackle this situation, SSP will have to develop a new missile, dubbed the Trident D5 LE2, which must be shoehorned into the old size parameters. As a result, the engines will have to remain the same as the old ones. What little the engineers would be able to change is mostly electronics.

    "The motors, like I showed you, they're going to stay the same because if you think about it, tube diameter's the same, the height's the same, and there's other requirement for me to go to. So that's going to stay the same. But then all of the front-end stuff, the equipment section, the electronics, that will all be new," Wolfe told reporters after his speech.

    Related:

    China Building More Nuclear Attack Subs Than US Knew About - Report
    Iran Stays in Nuclear Deal, But Different Scenarios Could Be Considered - Envoy
    'Catastrophic Damage' to US Naval Shipyard For Nuclear Subs Predicted
    No to US Missiles: 'Germany Must Not Become Venue of Nuclear War Games' – MP
    More Than 500 Safety Scares Recorded at UK's Trident Nuclear Base Since 2006
    Saudi King Calls on Int'l Community to Stop Iran's Nuclear Missile Programme
    UK Foreign Minister Hunt to Make First Visit to Iran to Discuss Nuclear Deal
    Pence: Next Trump-Kim Summit to Go Ahead Without List of N Korean Nuclear Sites
    EU Believes No Credible Peaceful Alternative to Iran Nuclear Deal Exists
    Tags:
    tactical nuclear weapons, hypersonic missiles, Trident D5, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse