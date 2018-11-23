Register
    Former CIA and and National Security Agency director Michael Hayden

    Former US Spy Chief Hospitalized After Stroke

    Military & Intelligence
    Former CIA director and retired US Air Force General Michael Hayden suffered a stroke this week.

    "The Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security, on behalf of Jeanine C. Hayden and the Hayden family, regrets to inform that General Michael V. Hayden was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering a stroke while at his home," the center said in a statement on Friday.

    Hayden, 73, served as both Director of the CIA and NSA during his career in the government. He oversaw the NSA from 1999 to 2005 and then the CIA from 2006 to 2009. After his career in the public sector, Hayden became a principal at the Chertoff Group, was tapped for the board of directors of Motorola Solutions, and in 2017 joined CNN as a national security analyst.

    Hayden was the head of the NSA during a critical time in the agency's history. It was he who suggested to then-President George W. Bush that the NSA conduct warrantless surveillance following the 9/11 terror attacks. (At the time, Bush's own Justice Department thought this was illegal.)

    Under Hayden's watch, the espionage agency adopted an invasive dragnet program called Trailblazer to monitor global traffic and collect vast amounts of information. Former NSA technical director Bill Binney resigned from the agency in 2001 in protest of the agency's decisions, including the decision to adopt the ultra-invasive Trailblazer Project instead of another program called ThinThread.

    Binney and his colleagues at the NSA who designed ThinThread believed it was a better solution than Trailblazer, which was only a concept paper when the NSA squashed ThinThread. According to Binney, who has become an outspoken critic of American governmental surveillance of activity both domestic and foreign, ThinThread was already working as a prototype, cost much less, and was far more respectful of privacy rights than the Trailblazer Project.

    According to The Nation, Hayden is the first former NSA director to publish a memoir, which was titled "Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror." New Yorker reviewer George Packer was not impressed, describing the book as "self-serving" and "badly written." Another reviewer, James Bamford, wrote that the book displays how magnificently Hayden failed in the worst ways, only to be promoted afterward. In addition to 9/11, described by some as the worst US intelligence failure since Pearl Harbor, Hayden wrote in the book that he had a "roomful of evidence that Saddam [Hussein] had a WMD program," before acknowledging later, "we just got it wrong. It was a clean swing and a miss."

