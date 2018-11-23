French FM: Paris Keeps Track of Intl Nuke Doctrines, Possible Policy Revisions

PARIS (Sputnik) - France maintains a regular dialogue with its partners regarding their nuclear doctrines, urging them to preserve the world's stability and security, a representative of the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, commenting a suggestion to change Russia's nuclear doctrine.

"France maintains a regular dialogue with other countries concerning nuclear doctrines and urges its partners to preserve strategic stability and security for all amid an international security situation characterized by escalated tensions and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the ministry's representative said at briefing when answering Sputnik's question.

On Wednesday, the Russian upper house recommended to the country's Security Council to prepare the revision of the "Fundamentals of the Russian Federation’s Nuclear Deterrence Policy," which outlines the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by the country.

The Russian Federation Council included its recommendation in a package of documents adopted following a round table of the chamber's Committee on Defense and Security on Wednesday. The round table was devoted to the regulatory and legal framework of developing the Russian armed forces.

