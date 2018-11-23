French FM: Paris Keeps Track of Intl Nuke Doctrines, Possible Policy Revisions

"France maintains a regular dialogue with other countries concerning nuclear doctrines and urges its partners to preserve strategic stability and security for all amid an international security situation characterized by escalated tensions and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the ministry's representative said at briefing when answering Sputnik's question.
The Russian Federation Council included its recommendation in a package of documents adopted following a round table of the chamber's Committee on Defense and Security on Wednesday. The round table was devoted to the regulatory and legal framework of developing the Russian armed forces.
READ MORE: Latest US Nuclear Doctrine May Lead to Renewal of Arms Race
All comments
Show new comments (0)