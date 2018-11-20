Register
00:14 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

    Ex-US Intelligence Chief Lambasts Trump’s Remarks on bin Laden as ‘Ignorant’

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” US President Donald Trump commented on the 2011 mission that resulted in Osama bin Laden’s killing. Trump labeled the mission’s architect, Adm. William McRaven, a “Hillary Clinton backer and an Obama backer,” expressing dissatisfaction about how the mission was carried out.

    Former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper assailed President Trump for his comments about the now-retired Adm. McRaven, who directed the operation in Pakistan in which bin Laden was killed.

    Clapper accused Trump of being "ignorant" of what it takes to conduct such an operation.

    "What this really is, is misplaced criticism of Bill McRaven. It's really a slam at the intelligence community, who was responsible for tracking down Osama bin Laden," Clapper told CNN.

    A Pakistani observes the view from a dome-shaped terrace at a park in Islamabad, Pakistan
    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    Pakistan Summons US Envoy to Protest Trump's Tweets on Osama Bin Laden
    The former top intelligence official first provided some details of the operation, then explained his view of what Trump's words really meant.

    "It took patience and perseverance over a period of years from the intelligence community. Principally, the Central Intelligence Agency. That [Trump's criticism] was more of an indictment against the intelligence committee, though he may not have realized it, rather than Bill McRaven," said Clapper.

    During his interview on "Fox News Sunday," Trump described McRaven, a former Navy SEAL, as a "Hillary Clinton fan" and wondered why the US didn't manage to neutralize bin Laden earlier.

    "Frankly, wouldn't it have been nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that?" Trump asked.

    The first reaction came from McRaven himself, who fired back, calling Trump's attacks on the media the "greatest threat" to American democracy during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

    McRaven also made clear whose admirer he is.

    "I am a fan of President [Barack] Obama and President George W. Bush, both of whom I worked for. I admire all presidents, regardless of their political party, who uphold the dignity of the office and use that office to bring the nation together," he explained.

    A US Navy member mans his gun as a Cobra helicopter hovers during the Bright Star joint war games that involves 30,000 troops from 12 countries off the coast of Egypt's northern El-Alamein region (file)
    © AFP 2018 / KHALED DESOUKI
    Paul Ryan Defends Navy Gen. Amid Trump Attacks on Osama bin Laden Operation
    Clapper is one of several members of the US intelligence community who criticised Trump's remarks. After Trump's interview aired on Sunday, Leon Panetta, former US secretary of defense, and John Brennan, ex- director of the CIA, called for Trump to apologize to McRaven, according to NDC News. 

    Politicians have responded to the president's comments as well. The Republican National Committee backed Trump, posting a tweet describing McRaven as a "hardly non-political figure" who had backed Hillary Clinton. At the same time, US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stood up for the former Navy officer, expressing gratitude to him personally and all the troops for "their service".

    Related:

    Ex-Admiral Who Led bin Laden Raid Quits Pentagon Board – Reports
    Osama Bin Laden's Suspected Ex-Bodyguard Banned From Re-Entering Germany
    Osama bin Laden’s Son Marries 9/11 Hijacker’s Daughter - Reports
    'Good Kid': Bin Laden’s Mum Claims Son Was 'Brainwashed' at Saudi University
    Osama bin Laden's Alleged Bodyguard Released in Tunisia
    Bin Laden's Bodyguard Must Return to Germany After Being Deported, Court Says
    Germany Reportedly Deports Former Bin Laden Bodyguard After Multi-Year Dispute
    Tags:
    assassination, mission, Osama Bin Laden, Donald Trump, James Clapper, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse