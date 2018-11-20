Bye Britain! UK Excluded From New EU School for Spies Led by Greece, Cyprus

While the United Kingdom is not invited to join the new project, Denmark and Malta will also not be a part of a joint EU intelligence school.

With the UK soon out of sight and out of mind, EU Defence ministers agreed to establish a spy school for 25 of the bloc's member states.

Efforts to deepen intelligence cooperation within the European Union have previously been blocked by the UK, who saw it as a threat to the ‘Five Eyes' intelligence alliance of Britain, the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Now, with Brexit looming, EU nations have agreed plans for a joint spy training centre and Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) projects, such as specialised Helicopter Training as well as co-basing, which would allow the joint use of national and overseas bases.

Deepening defence cooperation among EU Member States: Permanent Structured Cooperation — PESCO, factsheet https://t.co/iu4GJxbQfR — European External Action Service — EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) November 19, 2018​

The new school will be based in Cyprus and led by Greece, while Germany will work on a new generation of drones to monitor land and sea and ways to improve the Franco-German Tiger helicopter.

Today In Aviation History



On April 27, 1991, the #EurocopterTiger attack helicopter flew for the first time. The #Eurocopter Tiger was planned in 1984 to meet #French and #German requirements for an advanced multi-role type for battlefield operations. pic.twitter.com/hyGIh11hLG — PAF Falcons (@PAF_Falcons) April 27, 2018​

Italy will be charged with a new balloon-based intelligence project, called the European High Atmosphere Airship, and used to gather intelligence data.

Included in European #PESCO projects — a European High Atmosphere

Airship Platform (EHAAP) for persistent ISR with Italy, France as partners. Military role for Thales Stratobus? #avgeek https://t.co/Y7BfSQN2zV pic.twitter.com/n64GvBlnkX — Tim Robinson (@RAeSTimR) November 20, 2018

PESCO has been viewed by some as the stepping stone to a closer military cooperation within the European Union, possibly aimed at the creation of European army, an idea championed by France and Germany.

READ MORE: UK as Part of European Army 'Absolutely Crazy Idea' — British Defence Secretary