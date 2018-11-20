Japan Defence Plan Counting on AI Tech Boost Amid Personnel Shortage - Reports

The new guidelines are expected to be revised in December for the first time in five years, according to the NHK broadcaster.
The guidelines will also require raising the retirement age and introducing more unmanned systems to boost the country's defensive capabilities due to declining birthrate, which means that the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will face shortages in the future.
The report comes after a draft project of the document was presented by the government to a panel of experts.
Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters that Japan would continue to rely on the United States in issues related to attacking enemy bases.
