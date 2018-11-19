Register
22:22 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The artist rendering of Northrop Grumman B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber (LRS-B)

    US Air Force Reveals Support Bases for Secretive B-21 Raider Bomber

    © YouTube/Stealthb2777
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Air Force recently unveiled new support bases for its costly B-21 Raider bomber, months after publicly announcing in March that the Northrop Grumman-manufactured aircraft was ready to begin testing.

    In a Friday news release, the US Air Force indicated Oklahoma's Tinker Air Force Base had been chosen to maintain and sustain the heavy bomber, and that California's Edwards Air Force Base had been selected to head the testing and evaluation of the advanced weaponry.

    An RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft (File)
    CC0
    $79 Million ‘Global Hawk’ Drone Crash Caused By Faulty Data – US Air Force

    Both bases will also be "equipped to rebuild parts, assemblies or subassemblies of the plane as well as testing and reclaiming equipment as necessary for depot activations."

    The statement goes on to explain that the "deep and accomplished history" of Tinker AFB's Air Logistics Complex of the Air Force Sustainment Center was the reason behind Air Force officials selecting the base.

    "With a talented workforce and decades of experience in aircraft maintenance, Tinker AFB is the right place for this critical mission," Secretary of the Air Force Heather A. Wilson said in a statement.

    As for why Edwards AFB was chosen, it has a lot to do with the fact that it's the home of the Air Force Test Center. According to the force, the center is the leader in testing and evaluating aircraft to ensure that standards are being met.

    "From flight testing the X-15 to the F-117, Edwards AFB in the Mohave [sic] Desert has been at the forefront of keeping our Air Force on the cutting edge," Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein said.

    "Now, testing the B-21 Raider will begin another historic chapter in the base's history."

    Rocket
    CC0
    US Air Force Secretary Offers Critiques on Costly $13 Billion Space Force

    Earlier this year, in May, the Air Force revealed that the first batch of B-21 bombers would be replacing B-1 Lancers and B-2 Spirit aircraft at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas; Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota; and Whiteman AFB, Missouri.

    Although it's unclear which location will be the first to get their hands on one of the bombers, the first batch is expected to be shelled out in the mid-2020s. According to the Air Force Times, the US Air Force is expected to buy at least 100 of the new bombers for an estimated cost of $638 million.

    Related:

    US B-2 Stealth Bomber Makes Emergency Landing in Colorado – Air Force
    US Air Force's Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Passes 400-Day Mark
    Ukrainian Air Force Confirms Death of US Serviceman in Su-27 Crash
    'The Flight Line Devastated:' Hurricane Michael Hits US Tyndall Air Force Base
    US Air Force Warns West Coast Residents of Sonic Booms Overnight
    Tags:
    B-21 Raider, US Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse