Russian Servicemen Arrive in India to Take Part in Indra-2018 Drills

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The servicemen of Russia's Eastern Military District arrived in India on Monday to take part in the Indra-2018 military drills, which will be held in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky said.

The Indra-2018 exercises are set to officially start in India later on Monday and last until November 28. A total of 500 Russian and Indian troops are set to take part in the drills. The military vehicles for the exercises will be provided by the Indian side.

“Il-76 military transport aircraft … have landed at the Indian military air base of Gwalior. Then, Russian troops were taken by land transport to the Babin training ground in the state of Uttar Pradesh in northwest India, where a solemn meeting of the participants of the exercises was held in accordance with the national traditions of India,” Voskresensky told journalists.

READ MORE: Russia, India to Train Naval, Air Blockade During Joint Exercises Indra-2017

As part of the Indra-2018 exercises, Russia and India will be working on jointly planning peacemaking operations, coordinating the two sides' headquarters and ground forces units, as well as neutralizing a simulated group of terrorists.

Last year, the naval portion of the Indra-2017 exercises took place in the Peter the Great Gulf and at the Klerk range in Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East.