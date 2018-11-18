Register
02:40 GMT +318 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Marine Sgt. Derek McGee, of Rhinebeck, New York, speaks into his radio during a patrol in Fallujah, the site of the largest U.S. battle in Iraq, 65 kilometers (40 miles), west of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, May 1, 2006

    US Has Killed Half Million and Spent $6 Trillion on War Since 9/11 - Report

    © AP Photo / Jacob Silberberg
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    103

    In the aftermath of the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks, the US has spent over $5.9 trillion on wars abroad that have resulted in the deaths of an estimated 500,000 people, according to Costs of War, research published by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Rhode Island’s Brown University.

    Parliamentary Elections in Kabul
    © REUTERS / Omar Sobhani
    ‘Worse Than Ever’: Afghanistan Sees Bloodiest Election Season Ever
    The report, published this month, reveals that some 370,000 people have died directly from violence related to US wars, while many more have died from malnutrition and devastated infrastructure. An estimated 250,000 civilians have died in American-led wars and over 10.1 million people have been displaced.

    In addition, 6,900 US military personnel, 7,800 US military contractors and over 110,000 enemy fighters have been killed in US-led wars since 9/11.

    These numbers do not take into account the more than a half million deaths caused by the war in Syria after the US government and other powers tried to topple Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's government in 2011.

    The US-led coalition of more than 70 nations have been conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since September 2014. The US coalition's deadly activities in Syria are not authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

    The report also found that the cost of US-led wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria has cost the nation around $5.9 trillion.

    Servicemen of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walk by tanks that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Andreea Alexandru
    'Unchecked Waste, Fraud & Abuse': Americans Berate Pentagon Over Failed Audit

    That is not a typo. It's $5.9 trillion that the United States has spent to prosecute multiple wars around the globe since 2001.

    According to the report, this number differs widely from Pentagon cost estimates for all the US-led wars following 9/11 "because it includes not only war appropriations made to the Department of Defense — spending in the war zones of Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and in other places the government designates as sites of ‘overseas contingency operations,' — but also includes spending across the federal government that is a consequence of these wars," cited by the Brown University report.

    In March 2018, the US Department of Defense claimed that it had only spent $1.5 trillion on "war-related" expenses since 9/11.

    In addition, the current post-9/11 US-led wars were paid for almost exclusively by borrowing, which both increased the national debt and the US budget deficit, according to the report.

    British soldiers attend a military exercise north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania.
    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    UK Set to Open Major Permanent Base in Middle East – Reports

    "Unless the US immediately repays the money borrowed for war, there will also be future interest payments. We estimate that interest payments could total over $7.9 trillion by 2053," the report warns.

    "There is no strategy for ending the wars," political science professor Neta Crawford writes in the report.

    "The fact that the US keeps spending huge sums for wars that, at least in Afghanistan, are in a stalemate, and in Iraq and Syria, are unresolved, is a long-term budgetary problem which will affect future generations," she noted.

    Related:

    Pentagon Details Its Own Accounting Flaws After Failing First-Ever Full Audit
    Pentagon Fails Audit as Official Admits 'We Never Thought We Were Going to Pass'
    Pentagon Report Questions US' Own Legal Justification for Staying in Syria
    Pentagon Declines Trump Admin's Request to Build Detention Facilities – Reports
    Tags:
    child killer, war casualties, war on terror, unjustified killings, war crime, civilian deaths, child abuse, death, war on terror, Syrian Civil War, Afghanistan War, Iraq War, war crimes, war, killings of civilians, US Department of Defense (DoD), Brown University, Pentagon, UN Security Council, Bashar al-Assad, world, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Runway and Daily Life: Insight Into the Fashion Trends of the Soviet Union
    Runway and Daily Life: Insight Into the Fashion Trends of the Soviet Union
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse