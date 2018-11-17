Register
13:06 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In Dec. 16, 2011 photo, Sergeant Daniel Martin watches the road and a GPS device inside his unit's Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle during the US military's last combat patrol in Iraq

    China Buys Geospatial Software to Put it on Par With NATO, US – Report (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Lucas Jackson, Pool
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 22

    Apart from NATO members, Luciad's software is also used by such major arms contractors as Boeing, Airbus Defence and Space, Lockheed Martin and Thales. Last year, Luciad was bought by the Sweden-based technology group Hexagon, which earlier established ties with the Chinese military and defence industry.

    Beijing has bought high performance software from the Belgium-based defence contractor Luciad, which is used for situational awareness by NATO and US military commands, Chinese government sources were quoted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) as saying.

    Obtaining the Luciad software package, which includes the LuciadLightspeed program, puts the Chinese Armed Forces, better known as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on "an equal organisational footing with some of the West’s elite military operations," according to SCMP's Stephen Chen.

    LuciadLightspeed is capable of processing real-time data, including information on fast-moving objects, at a speed of 100 calculations per second, 75 times faster than its closest competitor, and is accurate to within 3 centimetres (one inch) on a global scale.

    READ MORE: World's Largest Military Aircraft Conducts First Mission With Chinese Air Force

    The data are collected from a whole array of sources, such as drone feeds, satellite imagery, radar, sensor plots, weather forecasts and platoon status.

    In this context, SCMP quoted an unnamed geospatial information engineer from a Beijing-based aerospace company as saying that "Luciad is the Ferrari of GIS (Geographic Information System) software, which comes to the right place at the right time."

    The US graphics technology company Nvidia, for its part, said that Luciad software help planners "visualise and analyse changes in enemy positions or assess target information in real time" in order to adjust relevant mission parameters.

    READ MORE: Chinese Army Pushes for Stronger Defense Tech Intellectual Property Protection

    It remains unclear whether Luciad had disclosed every line of its source code to Chinese authorities for a security check, something which is line with China's law on any foreign vendor supplying software to the country.

    In this vein, an unnamed Beijing-based information security expert was cited by SCMP as saying that adopting technology used by NATO in the nation's military command "can lead to an unauthorised infiltration of the brain of Chinese military operations."

    Quantum mechanics
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Game Changer': China's Army Recruits Top Scientists to Develop Quantum Technology and AI
    China possesses one of the world's most extensive military intelligence gathering systems and also has the world's second-largest network of satellites, second only to the United States.

    Luciad software is reportedly used by the US Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. An array of secret US missions originated at the base, including the 2011 raid in Pakistan to assassinate al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

    Related:

    'We Need Stronger Spirit': China's Xi Wants Superior Hi-Tech Army
    China's Ruling Party Prioritizes Massive Army Upgrade, Silk Road Project
    Strategic Rebalancing Act: Behind China's Drive to Build World's Strongest Army
    Tags:
    satellite, drone, military operations, data, package, government, software, Luciad, NATO, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse