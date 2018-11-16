Indian Army Seeks to Procure More Lethal Mortar, Ammunition

The Indian Army, currently operating 51mm and 81mm mortar, has floated a global request for information (RFI) from vendors of 60 mm mortar similar to those being used by two of its biggest adversaries China and Pakistan. The 60mm mortar will be more effective in close combat areas like Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army has launched an acquisition process for 60mm mortar along with ammunition. In the request for information (RFI) issued to domestic as well foreign firms, the Indian Army said that the mortar should have an effective and lethal range not less than two kilometers.

"The weight of the 60mm mortar should be as light as possible and man-portable," the Indian Army's document which was issued to the vendors on November 9 reads.

The Indian Army is seeking to procure at least 100 weapon systems which should be delivered within twelve months from the day of the signing of the contract. The mortars should be capable of being used in India's varied terrain and climatic conditions, the document added. The formal tender for the procurement is expected by January 2019.

An army officer told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that the lightweight mortar of 60mm will offer a decisive advantage to soldiers as they have to carry at least 30-40% less weight with two times lethality.