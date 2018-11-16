Indian Army Seeks to Procure More Lethal Mortar, Ammunition

The Indian Army has launched an acquisition process for 60mm mortar along with ammunition. In the request for information (RFI) issued to domestic as well foreign firms, the Indian Army said that the mortar should have an effective and lethal range not less than two kilometers.
"The weight of the 60mm mortar should be as light as possible and man-portable," the Indian Army's document which was issued to the vendors on November 9 reads.
An army officer told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that the lightweight mortar of 60mm will offer a decisive advantage to soldiers as they have to carry at least 30-40% less weight with two times lethality.
