Russian Army to Get 1st Tor-M2DT Air Defense Missile Systems Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian army will receive the first battalion of the Tor-M2DT short-range air defence missile systems next week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"On November 19-25, 2018, the first Arctic Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile systems are to enter operational service in the Northern fleet (Yeysk, Krasnodar Region)," the statement reads.

The hand-over ceremony will be held in the territory of the 726th air defence training centre of military air defence.

The Tor-M2DT system was developed using the Tor-M2 missile launcher station specifically for Russia's Arctic military group, and is able to defend airspace from enemy air attacks within a radius of at least 15 kilometres (9 miles). It is constructed on the basis of DT-30 tracked vehicles and adapted to lack of roads and low temperatures.