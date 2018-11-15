State Arms Exporter Explains What Makes Russian S-400 So Unique

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s S-400 Triumph mobile air defense system is unmatched by rival weapons in both attack range and deployment time, Rosoboronexport, the state arms seller, said on Thursday.

"The S-400 is a unique system. It demonstrates indisputable superiority over its rivals. Its maximum range of 380 kilometres [236 miles] is twice that of analogues. The closest another artillery system has ever come to this result is 200 kilometres, the rest fall far behind," it said.

The press release, the first ever official comparative analysis of S-400 parameters, said it took five minutes to deploy the air defence system, three times less than the time claimed by rivals.

The surface-to-air system – whose NATO reporting name is SA-21 Growler – can carry three different types of missiles capable of engaging a wide array of aerial targets, from reconnaissance aircraft to ballistic missiles, at a short-to-extremely-long range.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Vietnam, and Iraq and at least six others are interested in buying S-400s despite the threat of US retaliation under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, according to media reports. Turkey, China, and India have already signed contracts.