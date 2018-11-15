State Arms Exporter Explains What Makes Russian S-400 So Unique

"The S-400 is a unique system. It demonstrates indisputable superiority over its rivals. Its maximum range of 380 kilometres [236 miles] is twice that of analogues. The closest another artillery system has ever come to this result is 200 kilometres, the rest fall far behind," it said.
READ MORE: Russia to Deliver Su-35, S-400 to China No Later Than 2020 — Rostec
The surface-to-air system – whose NATO reporting name is SA-21 Growler – can carry three different types of missiles capable of engaging a wide array of aerial targets, from reconnaissance aircraft to ballistic missiles, at a short-to-extremely-long range.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Vietnam, and Iraq and at least six others are interested in buying S-400s despite the threat of US retaliation under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, according to media reports. Turkey, China, and India have already signed contracts.
All comments
Show new comments (0)