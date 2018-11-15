Draft Design of Il-276 Military Transport Plane to Be Ready in 2019

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The draft design of the Il-276 prospective medium-lift military transport plane is expected to be completed in 2019, aircraft manufacturer Ilyushin Aviation Complex told Sputnik.

“The preliminary design of the Il-276 plane is expected to be completed by the Ilyushin specialists in 2019. The list of subcontractors in the development work has already been approved,” Ilyushin said.

© Sputnik / Nikolay Hiznyak Russian Military Approves Technical Specifications for Il-276 Transport Plane

According to the company, the development of the plane is carried out simultaneously with two types of engines — the first batch of the aircraft will be equipped with the PS-90A-76 engines, while the later ones — with the upgraded PD-14 engines.

"On-board radio-electronic equipment will allow the plane to fly in any weather conditions, day and night, in all climatic zones," the company stressed.

READ MORE: Russian Military Denies Claims of Violation of Estonian Airspace by Il-76 Plane

The Il-276 is a prospective two-engine medium-lift military transport aircraft, providing transportation of cargoes weighing up to 20 metric tons at a speed of up to 800 kilometres (about 500 miles) per hour.

The plane is expected to make its maiden flight in 2023, while first deliveries to the Russian armed forces are planned for 2026.