Draft Design of Il-276 Military Transport Plane to Be Ready in 2019

“The preliminary design of the Il-276 plane is expected to be completed by the Ilyushin specialists in 2019. The list of subcontractors in the development work has already been approved,” Ilyushin said.
"On-board radio-electronic equipment will allow the plane to fly in any weather conditions, day and night, in all climatic zones," the company stressed.
The Il-276 is a prospective two-engine medium-lift military transport aircraft, providing transportation of cargoes weighing up to 20 metric tons at a speed of up to 800 kilometres (about 500 miles) per hour.
The plane is expected to make its maiden flight in 2023, while first deliveries to the Russian armed forces are planned for 2026.
