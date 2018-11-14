Register
13:20 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pigs

    War Pigs: 'Forbidden' Bacon Sparks Swine Pest Alarm During NATO Drill in Norway

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Even a limited outbreak of swine pest, a highly contagious disease common in pigs, could cost the Scandinavian nation $240 million, veterinarians said.

    Behind the scenes of Trident Juncture 18, the largest NATO drill on Norwegian soil since the 1980s, frantic work to prevent the spread of the feared disease was underway, the daily newspaper Dagbladet reported.

    The alarm went off after a foreign soldier was found to be in possession of prohibited bacon bits he had taken from his home country, where the disease is raging.

    Following the revelation, a team of hand-picked veterinarians and specialists from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority worked day and night to ensure that Norway is not affected by African swine pest, a highly contagious disease common in pigs. While it doesn't affect humans, swine pest (also known as swine fever or ASFV) may have devastating consequences for a nation's economy.

    "Just to illustrate how important controls are, a limited outbreak of African swine pest alone could cost our country NOK 2 billion ($240 million). Unfortunately, there are a number of examples, such as in Moldova, where pork production disappeared after an outbreak," Colonel Per Leines Lausund told Dagbladet.

    As Norwegian Armed Forces veterinary inspector, Lausund became the leader of the 45-strong expert team who have been hunting down all possible sources of infection during the NATO drill. All in all, over 10,000 vehicles have been inspected.

    "I do not want to reveal the nationality of the soldier who brought two pieces of bacon from his country with African swine fever," Lausund said.

    READ MORE: 'Best' of NATO Mega Drills: From Pooing in Public to Pub Crawling and Beyond

    Karen Johanne Baalsrud of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority stressed that illegal products from non-EU countries, including meat, milk and eggs, were found during a joint inspection at Bodø Airport prior to the start of the drill.

    While all the confiscated and thoroughly scrutinized foods tested negative, the nervousness over exposure to swine pest put Norwegian forces to test during recent drills in Lithuania, where the disease was previously found. Before the gear and the crew could return back to Norway, all clothing and vehicles were disinfected.

    Earlier, outbreaks of the swine pest have occurred in many countries, including in Africa, South America and Europe (Portugal, France, Malta, Belgium and the Netherlands, to name a few). Recently, the disease has spread to the Baltics and the Balkans.

    READ MORE: 'S****y Job': Norwegians Grumble Over Defecating NATO Soldiers During Mega Drill

    Numbering 50,000 soldiers from over 30 countries, the Cold War-style Trident Juncture drill was the largest of its kind in decades, sparking condemnation from the Russian authorities and protests from Norwegian anti-war activists.

    Despite accolades from high-ranking officials, the exercise was marred by a series of mishaps involving military vehicle collisions, soldiers pub-crawling and defecating in public places and complaints from locals over fields destroyed by heavy military vehicles. The drill left a bitter aftertaste for the Norwegian Navy, which lost an expensive frigate in a hard-to-explain collision with a tanker.

    Related:

    Norway Blames Russia for Disrupting GPS Signal During NATO Drill Wrap-Up
    New PHOTOS Show Shipwrecked Norwegian Frigate Sink Further After NATO Drills
    WATCH Norwegian Frigate Helge Ingstad Completely Disappear Under Water
    Tags:
    drill, swine flu, NATO, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse