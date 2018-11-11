Britain's Armed Forces Making Plans for 'No Deal' Brexit - Defence Official

Addressing the issue, chief of Britain's defence staff General Sir Nicholas Carter noted earlier that the British Armed Forces were making "sensible" contingency plans for Brexit and other matters.

"There are contingency plans being made, there are discussions being held behind the scenes as to what support our armed forces will do," British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said on the 'Ridge on Sunday' TV show. "With the transition from Brexit, if there is a requirement to provide assistance we're looking right across the full spectrum of requirements to make sure that we are prepared," he added.

Ellwood also noted that the armed forces "stand ready to support Britain on a practical basis."

Earlier in November, Theresa May stated that the deal has almost been agreed on. She also vowed not to allow the bloc to divide Northern Ireland from the country at any cost.

The UK is set to leave the bloc on 29 March 2019, with the transition period set to end in December 2020. The British government is seeking to settle the remaining part of the withdrawal agreement to prompt a deal-making summit later in November.