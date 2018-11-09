Register
07:25 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cruise missiles hit ISIS targets in Syria

    Russia Equips Cruise Missiles with Electronic Warfare Systems - Developer

    © Photo : Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 91

    ZHUHAI (China) (Sputnik) - Russia has finished the development and started mass production of electronic warfare systems for cruise missiles in service with the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Mikheev, adviser to the first deputy general director of the Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET), told Sputnik.

    "Today, our cruise missiles have a fully-fledged airborne defense complex, because such strategic weapons must be very well protected. These [EW] systems have successfully passed all the tests and are already in mass production," Mikheev said on the sidelines of the Airshow China 2018 exhibition.

    Mikheev specified that EW systems were primarily being installed on X-101 and X-102 cruise missiles carried by Russian Tu-95, Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.

    Hypersonic aerial vehicle
    © Photo: YouTube/Pravda Report
    Keeping Up With the Kalibrs: Can the US’s New Cruise Missile Beat Russia’s?
    Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that advanced X-101 cruise missiles, used in Syria, showed a high degree of reliability.

    "Regarding the use of our weapons, including in the fight against terrorists in the Syrian Arab Republic, I would like to thank both the military and the designers of one of our state-of-the-art X-101 missile systems. This missile showed a very high degree of reliability," Putin said.

    X-101 is a newest Russian air-to-ground strategic cruise missile, designed with the use of modern technologies diminishing radar visibility. The missile can be equipped with a nuclear warhead and its range amounts up to 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles).

    READ MORE: Russia Helped Prevent a 'Large-Scale NATO Cruise Missile Strike' in Syria

    Russia has repeatedly used X-101 cruise missiles to attack terrorists in Syria.

    Viktor Bondarev, the chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house Defense and Security Committee said earlier that X-101 air-launched strategic cruise missile are in full conformity with the START treaty's requirements.

    Related:

    Russia Deploys Frigate Carrying Kalibr Cruise Missiles to Mediterranean Sea
    BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles to Feature Indian Quad Launchers
    Beijing Deploys Cruise Missiles on Islands in South China Sea – Reports
    Syrian Air Defense Intercepted 71 Cruise Missiles Launched by West - Russian MoD
    Tags:
    mass production, cruise missile, electronic warfare system, X-102, X-101, Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse