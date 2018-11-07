NATO Begins Anakonda-2018 Drills in Poland

The key goal of the exercises is to integrate national and allied command structures and troops so that they could conduct a strategic defensive operation in conditions of conventional and hybrid threats. NATO troops will, in particular, work out the interaction of military bodies with civilian bodies and individual elements of NATO command structures.
The main phase of the maneuvers includes large-scale Live Exercise (LIVEX) on November 7-16 and the Command Post Exercise (CPX) on November 26-December 6.
The exercises will, in particular, include a crossing over the Vistula river, training of combat aviation landing on highways and an operation to liberate a captured sea vessel. Separate episodes of the exercises will be organized in urban areas, including in Bialystok, Chelm and Wielbark. During the exercises, the forced relocation of civilian population from a combat zone will be performed for the first time. Such training will be held in the city of Bialystok bordering Belarus.
