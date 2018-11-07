Moscow, Riyadh in Talks on S-400 Delivery Date – Saudi Envoy

"The talks are still ongoing. They are not over yet," Raed bin Khaled Qrimli told reporters in Moscow after he was asked when the deliveries would begin.
The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system.
It can carry three different types of missiles capable of destroying a variety of aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range, from reconnaissance aircraft to ballistic missiles.
