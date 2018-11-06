Talks on S-400 Deliveries Between Moscow, Riyadh Still Underway - Saudi Envoy

Though the agreement on deliveries of the Russian S-400 air defense complex to Saudi Arabia was reached in 2017, the dates are still under discussion, Saudi Envoy to Russia Raid bin Khalid Krimli stated.

"The discussion is underway, it is not over yet," Saudi Ambassador to Russia Raid bin Khalid Krimli told reporters when asked when the deliveries would start.

In 2017 Moscow and Riyadh reached an agreement on supplies of numerous types of Russian weapons to the kingdom, including S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev Russian Defense Ministry Explains Why S-400 is Better Than Patriots

At the end of May, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Moscow announced that negotiations with Russia on the supply of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems were proceeding successfully, but the end date had not yet been set.

READ MORE: Countries That Might Fall Victim to US Sanctions for Buying Russian S-400s

At the same time, the US continues threatening to impose sanctions on those, who don't follow the recommendations against buying Russian S-400. So far S-400 systems are used by Russia, Belarus and China, but a number of other states are also interested in buying them.

READ MORE: Mattis: Turkey's Decision to Buy Russian S-400 'Concerns Us'