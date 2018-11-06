Belarus to Need New Weapons if US Sets Up Military Base in Poland - President

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the country would need new weapons, including missiles, in case NATO boosts its activities in the Eastern flank and the United States sets up a US military base in Poland.

"If NATO continues to intimidate us, in the ways such as deployment of the Fort Trump base in Poland, or some other moves, we will need more effective weapons, first of all missiles," Lukashenko told a group of US experts.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he saw no need for a Russian military base in the country as Minsk could ensure security by its own means.

"The issue of Russian base on the Belarusian territory is discussed very often. This issue is far-fetched … We are in a military and political alliance with Russia, there would be no difference whether or not a [Russian] military base is set up here. We are not hosting this base only because we want to show that we are sovereign and independent, we are not hosting it because we do not need it – we will fulfill our duties ourselves, in accordance with our ideas and military and defense plan with Russia," Lukashenko said at a meeting with US experts.

According to the president, Belarusian troops "are able to efficiently oppose any aggression, any conflict on the Belarusian territory if necessary."

Poland is ready to have a permanent US military base deployed on a full-time basis and cover the expenses for such a move. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said last week that Warsaw was optimistic about the ongoing negotiations with the US partners on setting up the base.