GAO Reveals Pentagon's Security Flaws at Ammunition Storage Sites

"The Department of Defense stores all of its ammunition in secure locations. However, ‘Category I’ ammunition — such as ready-to-fire nonnuclear missiles — is especially lethal and needs additional security," the report said.
"GAO reviewed 125 Army, Navy and Marine Corps inspection reports from select locations and found that 54 inspections (or 43 percent) were late by one day to 14 months. These services have not taken actions to help ensure that physical security inspections are being conducted on time," the report said.
The US armed services did not consistently document resolutions and only three of 14 Army locations provided documentation about how identified physical security deficiencies were resolved, the GAO added.
