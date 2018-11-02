Register
06:36 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The crew of the Royal Australian Navy Anzac class frigate HMAS Perth cheer as they arrive at the Northern Australian city of Darwin in this picture taken on July 3, 2015

    Australia, Papua New Guinea to Share Naval Base to 'Enhance Interoperability'

    © REUTERS / Australian Defence Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    124

    Australia will let its warships make port visits to Papua New Guinea’s base on Manus Island reportedly in order to increase Canberra’s strategic influence in the region.

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday afternoon that he had signed an agreement with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill that will see the two countries work together to jointly redevelop the naval base at Lombrum, Manus Island. Australia is likely to pay the majority of the project’s costs.

    READ MORE: Australia, Papua New Guinea Close to Finalizing Deal on Joint Naval Base

    “This initiative will further enhance interoperability between our defense forces, and deepen our maritime security co-operation, including through increased Australian ship visits over time,” Morrison said.

    The US founded the base during World War II, and it was later used by Australian naval ships to resupply in the 1950s and 60s, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

    Morrison also added that cooperating to upgrade the Lombrum base would provide “strong partnership with the PNG national government” and more economic opportunities for Manus Island residents. The Sydney Morning Herald suggested that Australia’s move to become a security partner to Papua New Guinea is intended to counter growing Chinese strategic influence in the region.

    In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Navy ship BRP Gregorio del Pilar is seen at center right after it ran aground during a routine patrol, on Aug. 29, in the vicinity of Half Moon Shoal, which is called Hasa Hasa in the Philippines, off the disputed Spratlys Group of islands in the South China Sea
    © AP Photo / Armed Forces of the Philippines
    China Ready to Produce Oil, Gas With Philippines in South China Sea – Minister
    China has been helping Papua New Guinea’s government develop infrastructure, and the Australian government reportedly worried that Beijing might finance a new port on Manus Island. Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to make a full state visit to Papua New Guinea two days before the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Papua New Guinea’s capital of Port Moresby. The week-long APEC summit will begin on November 12.

    The chief of the Royal Australian Navy, Vice Admiral Mike Noonan, said the redevelopment of the Lombrum base was “hugely important” to boost the partnership with Papua New Guinea, adding that now Australian ships will be able to visit the base for resupplying.

    “We operate in and around that region quite routinely. We’ve got a number of patrol boats operating up there through the north end of Australia at the moment,” he said, adding that the base would be helpful for Australian ships when “there is a logistic requirement for us to pop in there and maybe spend a couple of days in the region engaging with local people.”

    Fairfax Media reported that the base would host more patrol vessels for both Australia and Papua New Guinea, which could be used in the joint exercises and operations. However, it is yet unknown whether larger vessels, such as Australia's frigates, will also be able to dock at the base. If so, the Lombrum base would allow them to access the Pacific Ocean more easily.

    Related:

    China Ready to Produce Oil, Gas With Philippines in South China Sea – Minister
    Pentagon Chief: US ‘Cannot Accept’ China’s ‘Militarization’ in South China Sea
    US Flies Two B-52 Bombers Over South China Sea Ahead of Key Defense Summit
    Western Powers Will Never Give Up US Policy in South China Sea—Research Scholar
    Tags:
    Lombrum Naval Base, Navy, naval base, Manus Island, Australia, China, Papua New Guinea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse