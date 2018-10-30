US Launches Global Military Exercises for Strategic Nuclear Forces

According to a statement made by USSTRATCOM on Monday, the war games are being conducted in order to “curb, locate and, if necessary, avert strategic attacks on the US and its allies.” The exercises aim to determine the readiness of the military units that focus on nuclear deterrence.
“The nuclear triad is the basis of strategic deterrence. Our troops must be prepared to carry out orders anywhere in the world when it is necessary,” said General John Hyten, commander-in-chief of USSTRATCOM.
These exercises are the first since the US announced it would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) Treaty with Russia – an agreement made back in the Cold War era — alleging that Moscow had violated the accord. Last week, Russia tried to preserve the treaty in a draft resolution proposed the UN General Assembly's First Committee, arguing that the pact is necessary for international security. However, a majority of countries voted against reviewing the claim.
