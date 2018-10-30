US, Japan Launch Military Exercise ‘Keen Sword’ to Test Combat Readiness - Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US armed forces and their Japanese counterparts have launched a major military exercise to test and improve joint interoperability and combat readiness, the Naval News Service (NNS) said in a release.

"Units from the US military and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) began exercise Keen Sword at military installations throughout Japan and surrounding waters [on] October 29," the release said on Monday.

The biennial exercise, the release said, is designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of US and Japanese forces. The drills will give both sides an opportunity to practice key joint air, maritime and amphibious operations essential to regional security, the release added.

READ MORE: US, Japan Teams Up to Expand Global Markets for Natural Gas — State Department

Approximately 10,000 service members combined will take part in the exercise, according to the release.