Register
10:12 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A crew member waves as the German submarine U 33 leaves the navy harbor of Eckernfoerde, northern Germany.

    EU Ramps Up Navies to Counter Russia, Germany Takes the Lead – Reports

    © AP Photo / HERIBERT PROEPPER
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    216

    The European states have started major naval exercises in the Baltic Sea, with Germany taking a leading role; they are preparing themselves for – you guessed it – the Russian threat.

    The nations of Europe seem to be bulking up their navies, and Germany is taking the lead among them, as they prepare to counter a presumed threat from the East — Russia.

    On Sunday, Reuters reported that on Monday, Germany is set to commence major naval exercises off the Finnish coast, which ill include 3,600 sailors and troops, 40 ships and 30 aircraft from more than a dozen European countries. The focus of the drills is keeping the Baltic Sea safe for trade transports.

    "The Baltic Sea is our front yard, so we and our neighbors obviously want to be able to move freely on the sea lines," Captain Sven Beck told reporters aboard the German frigate Hamburg.

    Warsaw residents walk among the graves and a monument of Red Army soldiers killed while driving Nazi German troops from the city in January 1945, at their cemetery in Warsaw, Poland
    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Polish President Pushes for War Reparations From Germany
    Russia has repeatedly stated it has no intention to threaten anyone in Europe with a military offensive. However, responding to the deployment of a US missile defense system, which, according to military experts, can be re-purposed for launching offensive missiles itself, Russia deployed its Iskander-M missile launchers in Kaliningrad Region back in 2013. In February 2018, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov acknowledged that these weapons are stationed there permanently.

    However, western military experts believe that in the case of armed conflict, Russia will block the Baltic Sea, cutting trade lines and making it difficult for Western Europe to provide naval military support to the Baltic countries bordering Russian territory.

    According to the Reuters report, the Baltic Sea is shallow and has narrow straits, which makes it easy to block it with minefields. During the exercise, the European military ships will practice clearing mines, escort cargo ships and simulate the use of force.

    "The aim of our exercise is to secure the sea lines of communication, those lines that you can't see but that guarantee trade and prosperity in the countries along the Baltic coast," Captain Beck told reporters.

    Britain's new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, arrives in New York, US, October 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / LPhot Kyle Heller/MOD
    Captain of UK's Most Powerful Ship Wants 10,000 More Sailors in Royal Navy
    Since 2014, when Crimea voted to join Russia and a civil war sparked in Ukraine, Germany has been trying to take a leading role in Europe in terms of naval power, Reuters reports, by establishing regular fleet commander meetings the following year, and by starting the construction of a new command center in Rostock. The center is supposed to become operational to lead European operations in the Baltic in 2023.

    This signals that Germany is slowly getting rid of its "post-World War II reluctance to take the military lead", the report says. German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said last month that Germany must "take more responsibility for the region."

    "We don't have a big navy, but in relation to the Baltic countries it is huge. So we are happy to take the responsibility," Captain Beck echoed.

    And it looks like Europe is rather happy to hand this initiative to Berlin.

    "We are very happy that Germany has taken the lead in that sense," Finnish navy chief Admiral Veijo Taipalus said.

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    Russia Considers US Decision to Exit INF Treaty an 'Objective Fact'
    For most of the Cold War and the following decades, the United States took a leading role in NATO, taking upon itself the responsibility to protect Europe from Russia. However, President Trump more than once called upon the EU, and Germany in particular, to ramp up their own defense spending. Earlier last week, the former Commander of US Forces in Europe, retired General Ben Hodges further hinted that Europe should learn to defend itself, saying that the US "does not have the capacity to do everything it has to do in Europe and in the Pacific to deal with the Chinese threat."

    It looks like Europe, led by Berlin, finally decided to do just that.

    Related:

    Russia, Turkey, Germany, France Committed to 'Syrian-Owned' Political Process
    Germany Sees Buffer Zone in Syria’s Idlib as First Step to Ceasefire – Spokesman
    US Ramstein Airbase in Germany Receives Biggest Ammo Shipment in Almost 20 Years
    Putin to Take Part in Quadrilateral Summit With France, Germany, Turkey on Syria
    Germany Releases Strategic Fuel Reserve to Cope With Record Drought
    Brazilian Meddling, Germany Punishes the Saudis, China vs US in Central America
    German Politicians Raise Issue of Ban on US Missiles in Germany – Russian Envoy
    Tags:
    naval exercises, military drills, German Navy, Baltic Sea, Germany, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse