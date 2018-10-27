RAF Reportedly Scrambles to Intercept Russian Tu-160s North of Norway

Moscow has still not confirmed the presence of its aircraft above the Norwegian Sea, while the Royal Air Force hasn't confirmed intercepting them.

Several aviation enthusiasts on Twitter, monitoring their radars, have reported that two Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoons have taken off from Lossiemouth Air Base in Scotland on October 27 on a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) to intercept two Russian Tu-160s (NATO reporting name — Blackjack) heading south-west over the Norwegian Sea. Further reports suggested that an RAF Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker has been scrambled from Brize Norton to team up with the Typhoons.

1107z: Q tanker H8R64 told to route direct Lossiemouth, 2x RAF Typhoons cockpit ready at Lossie with reports of 2x RuAF Tu-160 Blackjacks heading south west over the Norwegian Sea pic.twitter.com/ui5VRSGX9f — Mil Radar (@MIL_Radar) October 27, 2018

Two TU-160s operating around Norway, two Typhoons scrambled from Lossie. — Ollie Brake (@BrakeOli) October 27, 2018

READ MORE: RAF Typhoons Sent to Intercept Russian Fighter Jet Near NATO Airspace

Another aviation enthusiast's Twitter account has suggested that a P8 Poseidon may also join RAF Typhoons.

Voyager KC2 TARTN727 [ZZ343] Squawk 1321 — up from Brize and directly out over North Scotland on QRA support for Typhoons from Lossiemouth as 3x TU160 inbound. P8 also looking to get in on the action it would seem… pic.twitter.com/EpfkuVL7ie — Kev (@rocketron101) October 27, 2018

READ MORE: WATCH: Russian Jet Intercepts US Spy Plane Over Black Sea

Neither the British, nor Russian Ministries of Defense have commented on the reports so far. This is not the first time that the RAF scrambles to intercept Russian aircraft, despite the fact that they remain over international waters.