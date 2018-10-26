Register
23:29 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The U.S. Navy's Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) and Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine HMAS Rankin (SSG 78) operate together in waters off Rottnest Island, Western Australia.

    Australia, Papua New Guinea Close to Finalizing Deal on Joint Naval Base

    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Recent reports coming out of Australia indicate that the Aussie government is getting close to finalizing a deal with Papua New Guinea to develop a permanent joint naval base at Lombrum on Manus Island.

    The Lombrum Naval Base was first established by the United States in 1944 after Japanese forces were removed from the island. The US-built base includes wharves and a 9,000-foot runway. Though the base was later taken over by Australia, it was ultimately given to Papua New Guinea after it became an independent nation in 1975.

    In recent months, it has been reported by various outlets in the Land Down Under, including the Australian Associated Press, that Australian defense officials were deployed to Manus Island on a "scoping visit," according to the Guardian.

    The Perekop training ship. File photo
    CC BY 3.0 / Unknown / The Perekop training ship
    Russian Vessel Poised for Historic Port Call in Papua New Guinea

    The visit is said to have taken place between August 28 and August 30 after Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Peter O'Neill expressed interest in wanting to redevelop the naval base with Canberra.

    According to Australian Defense Secretary Greg Moriarty, the costs of the developments would be taken on by both countries, with a larger portion being placed on the Australian government.

    "My expectation is that should the Australian government agree to something like that, we would take the lion's share of the funding," Moriarty, speaking to committee members at a recent Australian Senate hearing, said.

    "But PNG would make a contribution, as they do already, to the maintenance and sustainment of that base."

    According to the Australian Associated Press, Australia has already shelled out some $5 million to upgrade a wharf at the base. The funding is in addition four patrol boats that are expected to be given to Papua New Guinea.

    Seychelles
    CC0
    India, Seychelles Revive Talks on Naval Base at Assumption Island

    Reports on the future of the base, however, have also been contradicted by defense officials in Papua New Guinea. Gilbert Toropo, the commander of the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, told the Australian Associated Press that there were no current discussions underway with the force on the construction of a new base.

    The joint naval base, which may house US warship at a later time, is being considered as a strategic asset to pre-empt China from scooping up "an important piece of real estate," according to military website Stars And Stripes. If and when US vessels do become a factor at Lombrum, it has been suggested that the facility could be used to support amphibious operations being carried out by the US Marines.

    US defense analyst Paul Buchanan told the publication Friday that the naval base could easily be used as a means of keeping an eye on China and tracking its submarines, which could soon see a increase in numbers.

    The agreement could be finalized ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in mid-November, according to The Diplomat.

    Related:

    Royal Landing Scare as Harry & Meghan's Plane Avoided Runway Crash in Australia
    Australia Proposes Banning New Migrants From Moving to Big Cities
    Australia Refuses to Partake in Riyadh Forum After Khashoggi Death Confirmation
    'Are the Gods Angry?': Massive Storm Hits Wentworth, Australia (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    US Embassy in Australia Reveals the Reason Behind 'Cat Pajama Jam' Invite
    Tags:
    Lombrum Naval Base, Papua New Guinea, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse