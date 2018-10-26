Register
01:22 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Logo of US group Lockheed Martin

    Massive NATO Exercises ‘Great for Selling Weapons’ But ‘Risk Major War’

    © AFP 2018 / PIERRE VERDY
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110

    NATO is holding its largest military exercises since the end of the Cold War, with more than 50,000 personnel from across the alliance. Critics are calling the massive show of force “insane,” as it increases the risk of armed conflict.

    "The war rehearsals, or war games, are just insane" David Swanson, activist and author, told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary on Thursday.

    ​Noting that it is no longer clear what NATO's true purpose is, Swanson said its exercises are "great for selling weapons; they are great for building up hostility and maintaining enemies that help sell weapons, but they risk major war. And they risk nuclear war."

    Swanson said that a petition at RootsAction.org has obtained at least 10,000 signatures calling for an end to the exercises. "The US, NATO and other countries that have joined in — Sweden, Finland, et cetera — it's madness. NATO is also planning to celebrate its 70th anniversary on April 4 in Washington, DC — a day that ought to be dedicated to Martin Luther King, Jr. Another group I work for, World Beyond War, is working on plans to protest that and celebrate nonviolence and peace rather than NATO's birthday."

    "The other message being sent by all this hostility toward Russia, according to [National Security Adviser John] Bolton over in Russia tearing up another treaty, was, ‘Don't mess with US elections,'" the writer said, chuckling. "Russiagate liberals have won."

    Former United States Army Europe (USAREUR) commander General Ben Hodges
    © AP Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov
    Former US General Predicts War With China Likely Within 15 Years

    Some liberals may be patting themselves on the back, but "they've moved us closer to midnight on the doomsday clock," Swanson said of the Democratic wing that has embraced neoconservatives who pushed for the Iraq War like Bill Kristol.

    "We could go on being lucky for years or for decades, by which point climate change catastrophe is going to destroy us anyway, but the odds are against it. Luck doesn't hold out that long," said Swanson.

    While the NATO exercises seem to be aimed at Moscow, a retired US general also predicted on Wednesday that the US will probably be at war with China within 15 years.

    Related:

    ‘Nuclear War Game’ Part of Massive US-South Korea Military Drills for First Time
    US Air Force Holds Nuclear War Game Tests With Future Bomber Fleet
    Nuclear Parity: First Soviet Atomic Bomb as Game Changer in Cold War
    Energy War Game: Syrian Turmoil, Ukrainian Coup Two Sides of the Same Coin
    Game of War: Chinese Soldiers Addicted to Mobile Phone Games
    Tags:
    war, risk, arms dealers, NATO, United States, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse