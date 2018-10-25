Register
05:27 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former United States Army Europe (USAREUR) commander General Ben Hodges

    Former US General Predicts War With China Likely Within 15 Years

    © AP Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    13412

    The former US commander in Europe urged NATO allies to ramp up their defense efforts, as the US will not be able to protect Europe from Russia and fight China at the same time.

    Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, a former US Army commander in Europe, said Wednesday that the US will likely be at war with China within 15 years.

    Speaking before an audience at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland, Hodges said that European countries will have to do more to ensure their own defenses in the face of a "resurgent Russia," because the US will need to focus more attention on defending its interests in the Pacific.

    "The United States needs a very strong European pillar. I think in 15 years — it's not inevitable, but it is a very strong likelihood that we will be at war with China," Hodges said.

    NATO Summit in Brussels, 2018.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Витвицкий
    Stoltenberg Says NATO Doesn't Want New Arms Race Despite Siding With Trump on INF
    "The United States does not have the capacity to do everything it has to do in Europe and in the Pacific to deal with the Chinese threat," he added, echoing sentiments previously expressed by US President Donald Trump, who has complained repeatedly that Washington bears most of the NATO burden while European nations are unwilling to boost their defense spending.

    However, Hodges reiterated that US commitment to NATO is "unshakable," saying that while Trump has questioned NATO's usefulness, Washington still views Europe's security as a key US interest.

    "So you're going to see us continue to invest here in Europe, continue to train, to practice rotational forces, as well as permanently assign forces for the eventuality that in 10 or 15 years, we're going to be having to fight in the Pacific," Hodges said.

    WZ-10 helicopter
    © Wikipedia /
    China Adds Powerful Graphene Armor to Z-10 Assault Helicopters - Report
    According to Hodges, the signs of a looming war between China and the US include ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, Beijing's "constant stealing [of] technology," and China gaining control of infrastructure abroad by funding projects in Africa and Europe. In Europe in particular, China owns more than 10 percent of the sea ports already, Hodges said.

    Hodges was the US Army commander in Europe from 2014 to 2017. Today he is a strategic expert with the Center for European Policy Analysis, a Washington-based research institute.

    Related:

    Scale of NATO Practice Offensives Near Russia Growing – Defense Minister Shoigu
    Four US Soldiers Injured in Vehicle Pile-up in Norway Ahead of NATO Exercise
    ‘A New Cold War Is Possible': 50,000-Troop NATO Exercises a Warning to Russia
    Courting Disaster: Why Are the Dutch Boosting NATO Cooperation in the Arctic?
    Facebook's NATO-Led Crackdown on Alternative Media 'Only Just Starting'
    Afghan Security Forces Member Reportedly Kills NATO Soldier in Herat Province
    NATO Service Member Killed, 2 Injured in Insider Attack in Afghanistan
    NATO Wargames Wreak Havoc on Norway's Railways (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    defense, war, EU, NATO, Ben Hodges, Russia, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse